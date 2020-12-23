AP CM YS Jagan For Stringent Action Against Online Call Money Lenders

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to take stringent action against online call money lenders and has announced exgratia to the two victims who committed suicide in two separate incidents.

During a meeting with officials here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed them to take stringent action against those lending money through online apps at exorbitant interest rates and harassing borrowers.

The Chief Minister has announced ex gratia to the families of the victims who committed suicide in Guntur and Prakasam districts.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs was announced to the family of a 10th class girl (Sowmya) who committed suicide in Korrapadu, Guntur district. The video of the deceased came out, where she said that she had committed suicide due to sexual harassment.

Similarly, the Chief Minister announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of Bhuvaneswari, a differently abled village volunteer, who died in a tragic incident at Dasarajupalle, Ongole town in Prakasam district.