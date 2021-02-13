AP CM YS Jagan For Stringent Action Against Illegal Sand and Liquor Trafficking

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the performance of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and said there should be no scope for corruption in sand and liquor and to take stringent action against those responsible for illegal sand and liquor trafficking.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said not to spare any of those who are responsible for the loss of revenue to State through illegal land and liquor trafficking and corruption should not be tolerated even at organisation level. He said to investigate and take action as soon as information is received on any irregularities. He said SEB should raid vigorously and focus on illicit liquor being smuggled in vehicles from neighbouring states. He said to depute honest and efficient officers to Special Enforcement Bureau and ensure better results in next 15 days. He directed the SEB officials to conduct reviews regularly and said to provide all the required infrastructure fot SEB. He said to give incentives to the staff of SEB.

The Officials have briefed the Chief Minister on the performance of Special Enforcement Bureau since it was formed on May 16, 2020. After the formation of SEB, to curb illicit liquor and liquor trafficking, 79,632 cases were registered, 4,85,009 liters of alcohol is seized, 12,766 liters of beer is seized, 4,54,658 liters of country liquor is seized, 1,12,70,123 litters of Jaggery wash is destroyed, 2,85,142 Kg of black jaggery is seized, 22,715 vehicles are seized and cases were registered against 240 government employees who are involved in irregularities.

In regard to sand, 7,244 cases are registered, 4,79,692 ton of sand is seized, 9,689 vehicles are seized and cases were registered against 22 government employees involved in irregularities of sand. Cases were registered against 82 policemen in regard to irregularities of sand and liquor. Also, 1,00,979 KG of ganja is seized, 90,97,628 packets of ghutka is seized and 1,120 if red sanders is seized and Rs 4.92 crore of money is seized by raiding on poker camps.

DGP Goutam Sawang, Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav, SEB Commissioner Vineeth Brijlal and other officials were present.