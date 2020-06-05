AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review on the State Investment Promotion Board. Providing the details of investments and industries in the state, the officials have discussed with the chief minister the new industrial policy and statutory clearances.

YS Jagan, on this occasion, directed the officials to ensure a climate where industries are set up within the stipulated time. Stressing on the need for a transparent industrial policy, the chief minister said that there should be no scope for false promises in this regard like it happened during the previous government.

“When hundreds of crores of rupees are being invested to set up industries, we should make sure that they begin their operations within the stipulated time. Let us stand by them by extending all the necessary support for their activities. Transparent policies are imperative for attracting stable investments and for industries to flourish for a long time,” the chief minister observed.

YS Jagan made some suggestions with regard to the new industrial policy which is to be announced on June 26.

A Committee for pollution control should be constituted with experts from the Pollution Control Board and eminent personalities with expertise in pollution prevention. The committee should comprise at least four members. Also, the Pollution Control Board should tie-up with world-renowned entities.

In the case of entrepreneurs coming forward to set up new industries, the proposal should be first forwarded to the experts in the Pollution Control Board. Agencies that are already tied up with the Pollution Control Board should study the proposal. The Pollution Control Board in turn will study their report and make suitable recommendations.

If the committee comes up with positive recommendations, then the proposal will for the consideration of the State Industries Investment Committee. The committee’s members will then meet the representatives from the relevant industry and enlighten them about the state government’s industrial policy. If the SIIC approves the proposal, then it will be forwarded to the SIPB.

The government will eventually give clearance upon the SIPB giving a presentation on the proposal.

Subsequently, the entrepreneurs will receive all necessary support in their endeavors through a single-window system.

The AP chief minister said that this system will help minimize the risk factor for the investors and will also be beneficial for them to set up their industries within the stipulated time.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Gummanuri Jayaramulu, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Kurasala Kanna Babu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and Special Chief Secretary, Industries, Karikala Valavan were among those who participated in the review meeting.

