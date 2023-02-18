AP CM YS Jagan Stresses on Quality in Jagananna Colonies

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to ensure high quality in the construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies using the 36 labs already established across the State for testing cement, steel, and bricks.

At a review meeting on Housing held here on Friday, the Chief Minister said owning a house is the dream of the poor and construction of quality houses only would keep the poor happy. While efforts should be made to provide basic infrastructure like water, electricity, and drainage on a priority basis in completed layouts, village, and ward secretariats should play a crucial role in their maintenance, he said.

When the officials told him that the construction of houses for 30,000 people has been delayed due to court cases in various districts, he directed the officials to take immediate steps for land acquisition to distribute house sites for them. The officials informed him that they have already selected alternative lands for two layouts in Prakasam and Anantapuram districts because of the pending cases in courts.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the construction of TIDCO houses and said that the Government spent Rs.8,734crore on their construction and providing basic infrastructure in the last three and half years while the expenditure was only Rs. 8015crore in 5-year TDP rule.

He said that beneficiaries availed Rs. 10,339crore benefit additionally as the Government has also given them 300 square feet houses free of cost after waiving of their contribution. This apart, Government has also provided subsidy worth Rs. 482crore in the contributory payment of beneficiaries for the houses being built in 365 and 430 square feet area. Government has also spent another Rs. 1200crore by waiving the registration charges, he said, adding that the total expenditure spent on TIDCO houses so far reaches Rs. 20,745 crore.

The Chief Minister further said that the Government is totally spending a whopping Rs. 1,05, 886.61crore on construction of houses for the poor including the expenditure of Rs. 32,909 crore spent on basic infrastructure of water, drainage and electricity, Rs. 3,117crore for initiating the works, Rs 13,780crore for supplying free sand and equipment at low cost, Rs. 17,132.78crore worth Government land of 28,554.64 acres distributed for the poor, Rs. 15,364.50crore spent on acquiring 25,374.66 acres of land for distribution of house sites, Rs. 12,405crore worth house sites distributed to the poor in Visakhapatnam and Rs.11,200.62crore worth land of 13,425.14 acres distributed.

On the whole, the Government has so far distributed land of 71,811.49 acres worth Rs. 56,102.91crore to the poor and its total worth is Rs. 56,102.91crore. The entire amount spent on construction of houses so far comes to Rs.1,05,886.61crore.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, AP State Housing Corporation Chairman D. Dorababu, TIDCO Chairman J. Prasanna Kumar, CS Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Y. Sri Lakshmi (MA&UD) and Ajay Jain (Housing), Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, Special Secretary (Housing) Mohammad Deewan, APSHC MD G. Lakshmi Shah, AP TIDCO MD Ch. Sridhar, Mines and Geology Director V.G. Venkata Reddy, Town Planning Director R.J. Vidyullata and other officials attended the review meeting.

Also Read: Make No Mistake, YSRCP Govt’s Decentralisation Policy Stays: Sajjala to TDP