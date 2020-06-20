AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released funds for the implementation of the second phase of "YSR Nethanna Nestham", which aims to provide financial assistance to the weavers in the state. Under this scheme, each weaver family will get an assistance of Rs 24,000 every year.

The CM had released the funds by clicking the button from his camp office at Tadepalli. He later interacted with the beneficiaries through video conference.

This scheme was one of the election promises 'Navaratnas' of YS Jagan's government. As part of this scheme, the state government is planning to provide financial assistance of Rs 24,000 to all the eligible weavers for the second year in the state.

The state government directly deposited Rs 194.46 crore funds into bank accounts of 81,024 handloom families in the state as part of the second phase of YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme.

The AP government is providing financial assistance six months ahead to all the weavers in view of COVID-19 crisis. This scheme was to be launched on June 17 but it was later postponed to June 20.

The CM directly disbursed the amount into beneficiaries' bank accounts directly online. Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said that this scheme was launched on December 21, 2019 with an aim to uplift the standard of living of the weavers and to provide financial aid to them.

Taking a dig at TDP regime, the CM said that during Chandrababu regime, the government had not spent at least Rs 200 crore but YSRCP is spending Rs 406 crore for the welfare of farmers.

He also spoke about various welfare schemes introduced by the state government like Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, Pensions through which 3.98 crore people were benefited with these schemes.