AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held a Spandana review meeting via video conference with the District Collectors. The Chief Minister conducted a review on COVID preventive measures taken, progress related to the house title deeds, Jagannanna colonies, Jagananna Saswatha Hakku scheme, employment, and sustainable development issues in the State.

Highlights of the Spandana review meeting

Speaking on the occasion the CM made some announcements for government employees, including PRC implementation

Orders have already been issued to give jobs to the families of Frontline employees who died due to COVID as part of the compassionate appointments on a war footing.

Compassionate appointments must be made by June 30th.

Vacancies in village and ward secretariats should be filled up.

Compassionate appointments should be made by prioritizing the posts in the village and ward secretariats without any delay.

10% of Jagannanna SmartTownships with 20% rebates should be given to the employees.

They should be allotted sites in ‘MIG Lay Outs’

The registration process should be started to allocate sites for them. Registration of names of employees seeking sites should be completed by March 5.

Apart from the employees, the names of those seeking places should also be registered immediately and 5 percent of the land should be reserved for pensioners. The 'Assembly constituency' should be taken as a unit.

Probation should be declared for the employees of the village and ward secretariat. The process should be completed by June 30.

They should receive new salaries by 1st of July this year. Appropriate steps should be taken to ensure that the remaining 25% of employees complete probation tests.

Also, the service age of employees was raised from 60 to 62 years. This was for the benefit of the employees and all steps related to their welfare should also be taken in this regard.

