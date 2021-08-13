AP CM YS Jagan Sets Deadline For Complete Comprehensive Land Survey

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme and directed the officials to complete the comprehensive land survey by June 2023 on a priority basis.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to procure necessary equipment and resources including drones and required software and said to give the best training to the staff. He said the villages should be mapped after completion of the survey and the records should be updated. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete the Survey soon and ensure no scope for corruption in the process and added to make sure farmers face no problems.

The Chief Minister said the cabinet sub-committee constituted for monitoring Comprehensive land survey should meet every week and review the progress and added that he would review once in a month. He directed the officials to coordinate with the Survey of India and take their cooperation. He instructed the mining officials to ensure no shortage of survey stones. The officials said survey stones will be manufactured in four plants from November and 16,000 stones will be prepared from four plants per day.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neeraj Kumar Prasad, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usha Rani, Revenue Commissioner Siddhartha Jain, APMDC VC& MD Venkat Reddy and other officials were present.