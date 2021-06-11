AP CM YS Jagan Seeks PMAY Aid For Infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies

The Chief Minister later called on Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar at the Niti Aayog office and discussed various development issues.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister explained the various programmes undertaken under the Housing for the poor scheme. He said 30.76 lakh house site pattas were distributed across the state for which 67,381 acres of land is acquired and added that as a result, 17,005 new colonies are formed. He said 28.30 lakh houses will be constructed of which more than 15 lakh houses are being constructed this year. He said a joint collector is appointed for each district to ensure the quality and timely construction of these houses.

The Chief Minister said construction of basic infrastructure amenities in these 17,005 colonies require an estimated amount of Rs 34,109 crore and it will be difficult for the state government to bear such a huge cost. He said if infrastructure facilities are not provided after constructing houses, the beneficiaries would face difficulties and in such case, the investment made in procuring land for house sites and construction of houses may not need optimum results. The Chief Minister requested Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman to discuss with the concerned ministries and make the cost for the development of infrastructure in those colonies as a part of assistance given to the state governments under the PMAY programme.

The Chief Minister sought approval to investment clearance for Polavaram Project as recommended by PPA & Central Water Commission and accepted by Technical Advisory Committee of Ministry of Jal Shakti for Rs. 55,656.87 Cr at 2017-18 Price List at the earliest so that project works including land acquisition and R&R can be completed as per schedule by June 2022.