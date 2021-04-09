AP CM YS Jagan Seeks People's Support For YSRCP in Tirupati Bypolls

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote letters to the families of the Tirupati parliamentary constituency explaining the welfare schemes of the government and sought people's support for the YSRCP candidate in Tirupati by-poll election.

The Chief Minister has mentioned various welfare schemes and the benefits received by families through government activities in the last 22- month governance. He signed the first letter at the camp office here on Thursday and explained the benefits of YSR Zero interest, YSR Aasara, Jagananna Vasati Devena, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Pension Kanuka, Jagananna Amma Vodi, Housing for all and other schemes.

The Chief Minister did not criticise opposition parties in the letter, instead explained the development and welfare activities of the government in the last 22 months of governance. The letter has been a different approach than regular political traditions. He urged the people of Tirupati Parliamentary constituency to vote for fan symbol and make YSRCP Candidate Gurumoorthy win in the by-election. The letters will be dispatched to the respective families through the YSRC party.

