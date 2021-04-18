AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to co-operate in the construction of a Neradi Barrage across the River Vamsadhara. In his letter to the Odisha counterpart on Saturday, YS Jagan stated that they were ready to resolve the issues regarding the construction of the Neradi Barrage through consultations and the construction of this barrage would be of benefit to both states.

The CM reminded that the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been working together in a friendly and cordial atmosphere for many years on various issues and have been resolving many issues through mutual consultation.

Referring to the final verdict of the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal (VWDT) dated 13-09-2017, YS Jagan said that the tribunal had allowed AP to construct the barrage and its ancillary structures. He explained that the construction of the Neradi barrage would serve the needs of Odisha as well as AP. Also Read: Vamsadhara Water Tribunal Orders Odisha to Start Map Preparation With AP

He said the tribunal had also allowed the construction of a left-head sluice on the left side of the barrage, which would meet the cultivation and drinking water needs of the drought-hit Srikakulam district in AP as well as Gajapati district in Odisha. YS Jagan said farmers in both states were anxiously awaiting the completion of the construction of the barrage. About 75 per cent of the floodwaters are wasted annually. He also explained the importance of the project as almost 75 per cent of floodwater, i.e. 80 TMC, goes waste into the sea annually. He said that water is very important for human needs and there is a possibility of water scarcity in the future if limited water resources are not conserved.

The State of Odisha has filed a clarification before the tribunal and a special leave petition in the Supreme Court wherein it has raised some issues, mostly pertaining to the function of the supervisory committee. These issues can be amicably resolved between both the State governments before the commencement of the operation of Neradi Barrage, he wrote.

In this context, the government of Odisha was asked to co-operate in the construction of the Neradi Barrage in accordance with the judgment of the Tribunal. YS Jagan sought Odisha Chief Minister’s appointment to discuss the issues and arrive at an amicable solution on the issue as the barrage construction.

