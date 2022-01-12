AP CM YS Jagan Sankranti Greetings 2022

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on the eve of Bhogi extended Sankranti greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu people all over the world. The Chief Minister said that the Sankranti festival is a symbol of Telugu culture and traditions. It represents the respect we give to our own villages, our farmers, to agriculture, to the unique arts that are distinctive to the Telugu people, he said

The Bhogi fires, colorful rangoli design, the chanting of the Haridas, the traditional Gangireddu bulls, kite flying sessions, and the spread of the lush green fields bring in the Sankranti charm to the villages. The Chief Minister wished that every family in every village celebrate the Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma festivals with joy and happiness.

