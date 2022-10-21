AP CM YS Jagan Salutes Police Martyrs

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday paid tributes to the police martyrs who died in the line of duty. Taking to social media the Chief Minister in his message said that, on behalf of the people of the State and the AP government I salute the police martyrs who considered their duty akin to God and lost their lives while on duty and their families who have sacrificed for us.

కర్తవ్యాన్ని దైవంగా భావించి , విధి నిర్వహణలో ప్రాణాలు వదిలిన పోలీస్ అమరవీరులకు, త్యాగధనులైన పోలీస్ కుటుంబాలకు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ప్రజల తరఫున, ప్రభుత్వం తరపున సెల్యూట్ చేస్తున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 21, 2022

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released a book titled "Amarulu Varu" on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day in an event held in Vijayawada. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Rajendranath Reddy, other top police officials, and family members of the martyred policemen were present on the occasion. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha expressed her deepest condolences to the families of 11 policemen who laid down their lives while performing duties in the state.

