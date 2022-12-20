AP CM YS Jagan’s Generosity : Responds to Request from Thalassemia Patient

Darsi (Prakasam dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity by interacting with the mother of a thalassemia patient and assuring her financial support from the AP Government side.

He also directed the District Collector to initiate the process of providing medical support to the mother.

During his visit for a wedding reception here on Tuesday, Nishitha Kumari mother of eight year old Sanvika, told the Chief Minister that her daughter has to undergo blood transfusion twice a month which costs over Rs 12,000 and about Rs 30 lakh to undergo bone marrow treatment.

She also said that her husband had deserted her and she was working as a veterinary assistant and she was unable to bear the expenses.

Responding to her plea, the Chief Minister specially interacted with Sanvika and asked her family members to be courageous and assured of providing necessary medical support.

He directed the District Collector Dinesh Kumar to follow up the process.

