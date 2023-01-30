Vijayawada: The chartered flight carrying Andhra Pradesh Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made an emergency landing at the Gannavaram airport. The flight returned to the same airport minutes after take-off due to some technical snag in the aircraft.

CM YS Jagan was scheduled to leave for Delhi on Monday. During his two-day visit to the national capital, the chief minister will attend the opening ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet on Tuesday. YS Jagan is scheduled to meet several diplomats, captains of the industry and industrialists ahead of AP Global Investors’ Summit 2023 in Visakhapatnam in March.

"The flight with CM and his team of officials onboard took off at 5:03 pm for their visit to Delhi. After a while, the pilot noticed a technical problem in the plane and the flight was diverted back," an official statement said.

