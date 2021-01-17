AP CM YS Jagan's Rule is Beyond Caste, Religion Politics: Ambati

YSRCP leaders stated that the opposition TDP members were frightened by the police investigation on temple attacks, as they would be exposed and are trying to put the blame on the State government.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav said that police investigation had revealed that TDP and BJP leaders were involved in nine of total 29 incidents. He said the attacks were carried out to divert people's attention and to create uncertainty in the State. The Minister asserted that the government will take action against those involved in the attacks.

The government had implemented welfare activities by spending about Rs 80,000 crore benefiting 4.5 Crore people. The Minister questioned as to why Chandrababu was not ruling out that the accused in nine cases were not TDP activists and said that the role of TDP was evident in each case. Chandrababu has a history of performing poojas and other traditional rituals wearing shoes, without any devotion or respect for God or Hindu religion. He recalled that tantric rituals were performed at Kanakadurga temple and Srikalahasti during the TDP regime. Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to disturb the religious harmony, to create religious disputes in the State for gaining political mileage, said the Minister adding that the real facts of people involved will be revealed after the police investigation. He said that the police are conducting an impartial investigation but the TDP leaders are making false allegations against them with fear of getting exposed.

Meanwhile, speaking at a separate press conference, party spokesman and MLA Ambati Rambabu affirmed that YSRCP has no religion, caste and doesn't have the need to incite communal disputes across the State. He said that TDP and BJP leaders are trying to create religious rift in the society for the sake of political gains and stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule is beyond caste and religious politics. He said that politics should not be interfering with religion breaking the harmony.

Ambati Rambabu said that opposition leaders have been trying to profit by turning politics around religion to prove their existence as they suffered a huge defeat in the last elections, getting rejected by the people. He stated that Chandrababu had no respect towards any religion and soon their roles involved in the temple attacks will be revealed. He questioned why Chandrababu was not talking about his party member Akhilapriya, who got arrested in a kidnapping case.