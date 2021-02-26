AP CM YS Jagan Rewards Jonnadula Lishitha For Record Feat in Fire Limbo Skating

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Jonnadula Lishitha for creating a record feat in Fire Limbo Skating. He also announced a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh.

Lishitha created Vajra World Record in the 8- inch low and 20-metre length category. She was called on the Chief Minister at his Camp Office here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister has congratulated her for setting the Vajra world record and announced the cash incentive. Lishitha, who hails from Tanuku in the West Godavari district, was accompanied by Tanuku MLA Karmuri Nageswara Rao, her parents Anusha and Uma Maheswar and Coach Lavanya.

Also Read: YSRCP Releases Six Names For MLC Candidates Under MLA Quota