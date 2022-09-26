AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Women and Child Welfare Department

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a review meeting of the Child and Women Welfare Department, has instructed the officials to consider the temporary certificates issued by psychiatrists for pensions to mentally challenged people.

During the review meeting held here on Monday, the Chief Minister said even temporary certificates issued by doctors should be taken into consideration for giving pensions to mentally challenged persons and the eligibility list should be updated by July and December. Those with temporary certificates will be eligible for pensions this December.

One Bhavitha Centre in each assembly constituency should be upgraded for disabled persons and if necessary the services should be extended at Village and Ward Secretariats itself. Special focus should be laid on monitoring juvenile homes under the supervision of a special IAS officer, he said.

School Maintenance Fund (SMF) and Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF) should also be created for Anganwadis, the Chief Minister said adding that special focus should be laid on the Anganwadi students in training them in pronunciation and the curriculum should be strictly implemented in PP-1 and PP-2 while bilingual text books should be in place.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the purchase and distribution mechanism and said it should be foolproof adding that students should be given quality food and maintain proper checks. It was decided in principle that the purchase and distribution should be done through Markfed on a pilot basis with a third party vigil.

Child marriages should be prevented and Kalayanamasthu will play a big role in this respect.

Only sortex rice should be used in mid-day meals in Anganwadis, the Chief Minister said, adding that special attention should be laid on achieving SDGs. The phone number to lodge complaints should be displayed at all Anganwadis.

The officials said that all vacancies in Anganwadis will be filled by September 30 and the Chief Minister said that the process should be carried out with transparency.

