AP CM YS Jagan Reviews State's Preparedness for Cyclone Yaas

Amaravati, May 24: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the video conference virtually held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Lieutenant Governor of Andaman Nicobar to review preparedness in wake of the Cyclone Yaas.

During the Video Conference, the Chief Minister said, based on the cyclone movement, the impact of Yaas on the state is likely to be less. He said officials of all concerned departments have attended the video conference held by the Union cabinet secretary on May 22 and the state government is on high alert to deal with the cyclone.

Later, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials on the movement of the storm and precautionary measures to be taken given the Cyclone. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have alerted the authorities of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure no problem to COVID patients and added to take necessary precautions to avoid any problems regarding Oxygen supply. He said to ensure no problems in the supply of electricity to Oxygen producing plants and Oxygen Cylinders refilling plants.

He said to arrange diesel generators in hospitals to ensure uninterrupted power supply and also to assign electricity department staff to those hospitals. He said to be prepared with alternatives in case there is any difficulty in supplying oxygen from Odisha plants due to the cyclone to which the officials said they are prepared in this regard. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to keep adequate reserves of oxygen and ensure no shortage of oxygen during cyclone-affected days. If there are situations where you need to move them as a precautionary measure, take those steps immediately, he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to move Covid patients immediately in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam districts if necessary. He said to ensure no problems arise in electricity supply to covid hospitals and to keep the necessary technical staff ready. He said to shift people from low lying areas to safe places in required locations and added that shifting people from low laying areas in the Srikakulam district should start immediately. He said to ensure all facilities including essentials in the relief camps. He said to take all necessary precautions given Covid situation and directed the officials to be on alert.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Transportation Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Disaster Management Principal Secretary V Usha Rani, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Disaster Management Commissioner K Kannababu and other officials were present.