Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting of revenue-generating departments and directed the Commercial Tax Department officials to make the payment process more convenient for taxpayers. During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister told the officials to ensure that there is a friendly atmosphere in all sectors.

Officials should be vigilant about the agencies that are committing irregularities and should take appropriate action as per available information. The officials should create awareness among taxpayers and address to their doubts from time to time. With this, payments will be made on time and better services will also be provided to them. The officials were also told to hold trade advisory committee meetings.

Reviewing the Excise Department, the Chief Minister said, when compared to the past, the sale of liquor has come down significantly due to an increase in liquor price and various control measures taken by the government like the removal of belt shops and cancellation of permit rooms. He instructed the SEB to pay special focus on the manufacture and sale of illegal liquor.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have paid special attention to illegal transportation and intensifying inspections to prevent them. He also learned about the details of the transformation programme in SEB and asked officials to give them a boost through programs like Cheyutha and Asara.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to provide alternative livelihood so that they will stay away from activities like sale and making of hooch. Special attention should be paid to the cases of ganja and illicit liquor. While taking measures to prevent cannabis in the agency, the CM told officials to provide employment opportunities there as well. The officials should check whether they have RoFR pattas and if not, provide pattas the eligible. Farmers who got pattas will also get Rythu Bharosa and the officials should undertake programmes to provide seeds and fertilisers to them. The CM said that the change will come at the expected level so that illegal alcohol and ganja cultivation will be eradicated.

While reviewing the Stamps and Registration Department, the Chief Minister said that the officials should create awareness of registration where permanent land rights and land survey programmes are being taken up. Orientation should be given to the village and ward secretariat staff in this direction, he said.

Officials should explain to the public the types of documents that can be registered in the registration offices under the gram/ ward secretariats and upgrade the Sub-Registrar offices accordingly.

On the mining department, the Chief Minister said that officials should focus more on non-operational mines and ensure that activities start in the unused mining area.

Minister for Mines, Environment and Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary, Environment Forest Science and Technology, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Y Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary, Excise, Registration and Stamps), Rajat Bhargava, Principal Secretary, Transport, Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary, Rural Development, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, Excise Commissioner Vivek Yadav, State Taxes Chief Commissioner Girija Shankar, CID DIG PV Sunil Kumar and other officials were present.

