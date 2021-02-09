AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Projects Under AMRDA And Visakhapatnam

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on key projects under Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) and Vishakapatnam at the camp office here on Monday.

The Chief Minister reviewed the proposals of project in 13.59 acers along coastal line in Vishakapatnam. The previous government has given this land to Lulu group for lease at nominal price for 33 years. He also reviewed some proposals which are intended to increase the revenue to the government and can become prestigious projects to the city. National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) and APIIC have explained the details of the proposals to the Chief Minister. NBCC estimated that construction of commercial plazas and residential complexes will bring in at least Rs 1,450 crore net income to the government.

In regard to the projects under AMRDA, the officials detailed the proposals of expansion of Karakatta road into four lane road with a budget estimate of Rs 150 crore. The Chief Minister siad this road is crucial for the development of Amaravati region and directed the officials to complete the construction of the road soon. He said to develop all the roads connected to this road. He also said to expedite the works related to connecting seed access road to the main road and complete happy nest project very soon and complete all pending works of buildings in the region.

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Nilam Nilam Sawhney , CCLA Special Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, Municipal and Urban Development Principal Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Revenue Principal Secretary Usharani, AMRDA Commissioner P. Lakshmi Narasimham, and other officials were present