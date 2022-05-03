AP CM YS Jagan Reviews PR and RD Works

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on progress of works in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department and directed the officials to interlink ponds through canals and said water shortage can be prevented if every pond can be linked to canals and feeder channels in the next five years.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to expedite the construction of buildings for RBKs, digital libraries, village secretariats and village clinics and said to put a photo of Navaratnalu in every building. He said the state government has faced problems because of payment of arrears of the previous government and added that the construction of buildings should not be stopped and at the same time contractors should not face losses. He directed the officials to prepare a plan to ensure there is no delay in uploading bills and making payments in regard to MGNREGS works and added to appoint a special officer in New Delhi for it if necessary.

The Chief Minister said the state government will provide bores, motors and pipes to eligible farmers under YSR Jala Kala scheme and added to select quality motors for the scheme. He said there should be one rig in every constituency. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have laid 13,245 bores so far at a cost of Rs 4.5 lakh for each bore. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare SOPs to bring a transperant system where money for drilling bore is credited directly to the farmer's account (through DBT system) and the payment is made through him. The State Government is providing bore at free of cost to all the eligible farmers with five acers of land and only drilling is free for the farmers with 5-10 acers of land.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to give administrative sanctions invite tenders for construction of roads in rural areas said the works should be started by May 15-20 and added that the repair and construction of roads under Panchayat Raj department should be completed on priority measures should be taken for pothole free BT roads. He said the photos of Nadu Nedu programme in Health, Education and Roads should be displayed in Village/ Ward Secretariats. He said water supply works in Jagananna colonies should be taken up on priority under Jala Jeevan Mission.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to give priority to maintenance of sewers and garbage collection in the villages and said all the works under solid waste management should be completed by October. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they will keep 2crore dustbins ready by October. The Chief Minister directed the officials to display high pressure toilet cleaners numbers in every village and also to give priority to payment of salaries to CLAP Mitras. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take up liquid waste management in all Panchayats across the state in phased manner. The officials said they will be setting up 46 liquid treatment plants at first and then 632 desludging machines. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have made arrangements for supply of water in water shortage areas in the wake of summer and added that the action plan is ready for water supply till July. The Chief Minister said special arrangements were made for supply of drinking water in salanity impact areas of Godavari districts, flouride impact Uddanam, Uraniam impact areas in YSR district, Prakasam, Palnadu and west of Chittoor.

Deputy Chief Minister ( Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Kona Sashidhar, Special Commissioner Santhi Priya Pandey, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD P Sampath Kumar and other officials were present.