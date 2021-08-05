AP CM YS Jagan Reviews NEP

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on New Educational Policy (NEP) and directed the officials to ensure that teachers are appointed in schools as per classification and maintain student-teacher ratio.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the officials stated that the schools have been classified into six categories under the NEP from PP-1 to 12th grade, where Satellite Schools will be offering PP-1, PP-2, Foundation‌ Schools offering PP-1, PP- 2, class 1 and 2, Foundation Plus Schools offering PP-1, PP-2 and classes 1-5, Pre-high schools‌ teach PP-1, PP-2, and classes 1-7, High Schools from classes 3-10 and High School Plus have classes 3- 12. The officials explained that due to the classification, the number of schools will be increased from existing 44,000 to about 58,000.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to allocate teachers in accordance with this classification, duly maintaining the student-teacher ratio. The Chief Minister also directed to take appropriate steps to appoint the required number of teachers to impart good education to the students. He stated that the medium of instruction will be English, as the students have to survive in the competitive world and directed the officials to teach Telugu as a compulsory subject.

Furthersome, he said that skilled teachers will be made available in the schools, even the single teacher schools will be transformed, where different subjects will be taught by different teachers as this would also reduce the workload on teachers. A promotion channel will also be set up for qualified Anganwadi teachers. He stated that the government has been spending over Rs 16,000 crore on the NEP and Nadu-Nedu programme.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to create awareness on NEP and said to clear the doubts of anyone in this regard. He said to conduct orientation programmes regarding NEP and create awareness among district collectors, JCs, DEOs and PDs.

The Chief Minister will be launching Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme on August 16.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were significant results in the education sector due to revolutionary changes like Amma Vodi scheme, the introduction of English as the medium of instruction and the Nadu Nedu Programme in schools. They said the enrollment in all types of schools in the state was 72.33 lakh by 2014-15 and it had dropped to 70.43 lakh by 2018-19 and added that the enrollment has reached again to 73.06 lakh by 2020-21 due to implementation of Amma Vodi Scheme.

They said the enrollment in government schools in the state was 42.83 lakh by 2014-15 and it had dropped to 37.21 lakh by 2018-19 and added that the enrollment has reached again to 43.44 lakh by 2020-21. They said the Amma Vodi scheme has played a crucial role in enrollment of students in the schools and added that accurate data has been prepared with social audits.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A R Anuradha, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Women and Child Welfare Director Kritika Shukla, School Education Commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu and other officials were present.