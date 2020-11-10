AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Nadu-Nedu Mana Badi Works

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete Nadu-Nedu (Schools) first phase works by February and provide all facilities in welfare hostels in the second phase of Nadu- Nedu.

During a review meeting held here on Monday, the Chief Minister said the first phase of Nadu-Nedu works should be completed by February and a high level section should be set up in Education Department to monitor Nadu-Nedu works. He instructed officials not to compromise on quality and standards in works. Welfare hostels should be provided with all amenities including bunker beds in second phase of Nadu- Nedu by Sankranthi festival 2022. Cots, beds, bed-sheets, blankets and cupboards should be arranged in hostels, he said. There must be a junior college in each mandal and currently there are no government junior colleges in159 mandals and he directed the officials to consider setting up of junior colleges in those mandals.

He told the officials to own up welfare hostels and provide all the facilities. Bathrooms in hostels should be clean and well maintained. Hangers should be arranged in all bathrooms and the material used to construct bathrooms should be of good quality. The Chief Minister said he himself had seen students defecating in open due to lack of water in wash rooms in tribal areas and instructed officials to prepare a plan on toilets maintenance and develop an app for maintenance of toilets. He directed the officials not to be negligent in Nadu Nedu works and maintenance should be good including paintings. He said Anganwadi Centers will be revamped under Nadu-Nedu scheme in coming days and directed the officials not to compromise on quality of works.

The Chief Minister said every item in Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kit should be of good quality and school bag, three pairs of uniform, pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belt, text books, work books, note books are distributed in the kit. The kits should be distributed to students on June 1 if we consider schools to open on June 12 in next academic year and kits should be ready in schools by May 15.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to plan menu with a variety of food items everyday for students in hostels and ensure the food is served as per new menu in the hostels under Jagananna Goru Mudha. The officials explained the progress of works of first phase of Nadu-Nedu in schools. First phase Works are delayed due to COVID-19, but quality and standards were maintained and Parents' Committees, Headmasters, Village secretariats, engineers, and third party quality control companies have checked the works and social auditing is being done.

The officials said 15,715 schools are being revamped with 1690.14 crore in first phase. Two types of kitchens with Rs 5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh according to the strength of students in the school.There are a total of 9323 Anganwadi and school building in the state. The cost of kitchen sheds in 5735 primary and upper primary schools at a rate of Rs 5 lakh is Rs 287 crore and the cost of kitchen sheds at the rate of Rs 15 lakh in 1668 high schools is Rs 250 crore.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Special Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Finance Special Chief Secretary SS Rawat, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, Urban Development and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Kumar, School Education Commissioner V Chinna Veerabhadrudu and others were present.