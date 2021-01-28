AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Nadu-Nedu Health

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu (Health) and directed the officials to finalize the tenders for development works in existing medical colleges and construction of new medical colleges by April 15.

Under Nadu-Nedu (Health), works related to YSR Village Clinics, YSR Urban Clinics, PHCs, Area Hospitals, development works in existing medical colleges and Construction of New Medical Colleges are being taken up with an estimated budget of Rs 16,270 crore.

During the review meeting held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said land acquisition for hospitals should be completed soon and works should begin. He told the officials to focus on the maintenance and hygiene of buildings being constructed. He said hospitals should not be neglected after completion of construction and directed the officials to prepare an action plan to take measures for it with fixed timelines. He instructed officials to take administrative clearances and recruit required staff for the hospitals.

The Officials said works were being done with a deadline to complete construction of 10,011 YSR Village health clinics by April and added that construction of 151 new PHCs and restoration of 982 existing PHCs will be completed by October and the works of Nadu-Nedu in area hospitals will be completed by December. They said 3.1 crore square feet of works are being done for construction of super specialty hospitals, new medical colleges and restoration of existing colleges and added that this work would be equal to four times the work of Beijing Airport and six times the work of Burj Khalifa. Reviewing on COVID-19, the officials said the recovery rate is 99.04 percent and the mortality rate is 0.81 percent and also informed the progress of COVID-19 vaccination taking place in the state.

The Chief Minister sought details of training being given to staff in PHCs and those in village and urban health clinics. The Officials said tests are being conducted for staff for awareness and knowledge on referral system. The Chief Minister said to create awareness among Asha workers on referral system. The Chief Minister was informed on the workflow of ANMs and Arogyamitras regarding the referral system. He said the staff should have complete understanding on empanelled hospitals and they should be prepared to give proper guidance to the patients. He said staff should be provided with complete information for effective implementation of government policy of providing free treatment if medical expenditure exceeds Rs.1000. He said feedback should be taken from Arogyasri beneficiaries and check on the implementation of Arogya Asara. He directed the officials to ensure a mobile phone with every Arogyamitra. He said the real-time data on any problem in empanelled hospitals should reach top officials. The officials said an app has been designed for this purpose. The Chief Minister said 104 and 108 vehicles should be well maintained and they should be in good condition.

Reviewing on the system of Doctors visiting villages, the Chief Minister said to prepare guidelines considering the practices in other states and their ideas. He said the policy should be aimed at reaching out to the people and providing the best medical services directly in the villages. The Chief Minister also reviewed on people suddenly falling ill in Pulla and Komaravolu villages of West Godavari district. He enquired on the tests conducted by various reputed institutes and their results. The officials said drinking water is safe, food samples in Pulla Village were tested safe and the results of food samples of Komaravolu are awaited.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Chief Minister's Chief Advisor Nilam Sawhney, Transport Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development MD V Vijayarama Raju, Arogyasri CEO A Mallikarjuna and other senior officials were present.