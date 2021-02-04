AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Manabadi Nadu-Nedu, Gorumuddha Schemes

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to brace up for starting the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works from April 15, considering the experiences encountered during the first phase.

Taking part in a review meeting on Manabadi Nadu-Nedu and Gorumuddha schemes, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to efficiently implement the Nadu-Nedu initiative without compromising on the quality and standards. The officials informed that the second phase of Nadu-Nedu will be completed by December 31 with an expenditure of Rs 4446 Crore, while the first phase cost of Rs 3700 crore.

The Chief Minister also enquired about the students' attendance at schools after reopening and instructed the officials to develop an app to record the attendance. He said that in case the children are absent from school, an SMS has to be sent to the parents and send a volunteer directly to their house on the second day to find out the details on student's absence. The authorities informed that the app on students’ attendance will be ready by February 15.

In regard to the Gorumuddha programme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials not to compromise on quality and implement it properly without any errors. Similarly, he told the authorities to ensure the toilets in schools are maintained well. In this context, the State government signed an MoU with Sulabh International, where 49,000 toilet maintenance staff will be trained on maintaining clean toilets.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Principal Secretary for School Education Buditi Rajashekar, Commissioner of School Education V Chinaveerabadhrudu, SSA State Project Director Vetri Selvi, and other officials were present in the review meeting.