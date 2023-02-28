AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the arrangements being made for the AP Global Investors Summit (APGIS) scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. At a review meeting held here on Monday, the Chief Minister gave suggestions to the concerned officials.

They explained to him the programme schedule of the Summit and submitted the list of participating Ministers, Company CEOs, and industrialists.

The first day of the Summit will begin at 10.00 AM with some of the participants addressing the morning session followed by signing of MOUs. During the post-lunch session, there will be interactions between Government officials and participants and the Chief Minister will also hold direct talks with the industrialists. Later, there will be cultural events followed by dinner with the Chief Minister in attendance. MOUs will be signed on the second day followed by the valedictory address. Special Chief Secretaries R Karikal Valaven (Industries), SS Rawat (Finance), I&PR Commissioner Tumma Vijaykumar Reddy and senior officials from the CMO were also present.

The State is gearing up to host the highly anticipated GIS event which will bring together prominent dignitaries from different industries around the world. The summit provides a platform for investors and industrialists to announce their investment plans in the state of AP, which has emerged as India's fastest-growing state under the dynamic leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It is said that industry Titans like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, K.M. Birla, and other prominent business leaders are likely to attend the GIS in Visakhapatnam.

First day of the March 3rd GI Summit: Ppost the opening ceremony, panel discussions will be organised to highlight all of the essential sectors. G.M. Rao, Chairman, GMR Group; Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, Century Plyboards; Sumant Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director, Renew Power; Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Group; Cyrill Gutsch, Founder & CEO, Parley for the Advisors Oceans; Craig Cogut, Founder & CEO, Pegasus Capital; Martin Eberhard, Co-founder & Former CEO, Tesla Inc; Satya Tripathi, Secretary General, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet; and Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of Oberoi Group will discuss the opportunities offered by Andhra Pradesh.



Second Day of the GI Summit on March 4: On the second day of the summit, industrialists and the AP government will sign memoranda of understanding for setting up industrial units in various sectors. B2B meetings will be organised to promote interaction between potential investors and major industry players to facilitate investments. Industry-focused sessions will take place, including discussions on disease prevention led by Dr. Suchitra Ella, the founder and chairman of Bharat Biotech, and a talk on leading the revolution in pharmaceutical research and development by Dr. Satish Reddy, the chairman of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. There will also be a discussion on the advantages of Andhra Pradesh led by Rajesh Mandawewala, the managing director of Welspun Group.There will be several industry-focused sessions such as a discussion on AP's role in India's tech & data edge led by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MOS - Electronics & IT, India; a conversation on how Andhra can power India's sea trade by Sarbanand Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping, & Waterways.

The summit will also feature keynote addresses from several Union Ministers from the Government of India, including Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road, Transport & Highways, Govt. of India; Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry; Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt. of India; R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Govt. of India, and G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture; Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region, Govt. of India. They will address the summit and highlight the progress made and investment opportunities present in different sectors.

The GIS 2023 is expected to be attended by delegates from over 40 countries, making it a truly global platform for businesses to explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

The summit will focus on ‘Advantage Andhra' and its impact on India's modern economy.

The sessions will also include discussions on sustainable development, India's tech and EV revolution, and India's gateway to Southeast Asia, among other topics.

Also Read: Industry Bigwigs from 40 plus Countries to Attend Global Investment Summit in Vizag