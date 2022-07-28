AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Energy Department

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on the Energy Sector here on Thursday and discussed the current coal crisis which is looming across the country and its impact on thermal plants.

During the review, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure adequate coal reserves at thermal stations and run them at full capacity on days of high demand, for smooth supply without causing inconvenience to the public. He ordered them to plan accordingly for providing uninterrupted power supply to industries even during peak demand days and told the officials to focus on better production from the Suliyari Coal Mines which is being operated by APMDC. He said that coal imports through seaway can be utilized at Krishnapatnam plant, as it is close to the port and would help in reducing transportation costs and ordered officials to consider innovative ideas like coal swapping.

Reviewing the Polavaram Power Project, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to finalise the tenders by December. The officials explained the progress of the works and stated that the construction of two units with a capacity of 115 MW at Lower Sileru will be completed by April 2024.They informed that power supply was resumed to all the houses in the flood-affected areas and said that the power to agricultural pumps will be given after water recedes.

In regard to setting up meters for agricultural pump sets, the Chief Minister directed the officials to create awareness among the farmers clearly explaining the benefits of meters and removing misconceptions. He told them to write letters to farmers by explaining that the farmer is not being burdened as the entire bill will be paid by the government. He ordered them to explain the pilot project in Srikakulam, where almost 33.75 million units of energy were saved. He directed authorities to grant connections immediately to those who have applied for agricultural connections and told them to replace the transformer immediately wherever it is damaged.

Meanwhile, the officials informed the Chief Minister that they have procured good amounts of power keeping the increasing demand in view. In March 2022, 1268.7 million units were purchased at Rs 1123.7 crore, in April 1047.8 million units were bought at a cost of Rs 1022.4 crore, followed by 739.72 million units in May with Rs 832.92 crore and 936.22 million units in June at Rs 745.75 crore. So far in July, Rs 125.95 crore was spent for procuring 180.96 million units. They said that Unit-3 of Krishnapatnam Power Plant will be operational from September this year, and the fifth stage of Vijayawada Thermal plant will be available from February 2023.

The officials explained that the demand for electricity is increasing every year, but there is a lack of supply of sufficient coal, and the gap is increasing every year. They said that in 2019-20, only 20.84 million metric tons have been received, upon the agreement for the supply of 26.85 million metric tons. In 2020-21, only 10.51 million metric tons were received for 25.38 million metric tons and even in 2021-22, only 18.12 million metric tons were supplied for a total indent of 25.38 million metric tons.

Minister for Energy, Forest & Environment, Science and Technology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Energy Department Special CS K Vijayanand, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Transco CMD B Sridhar, and other officials were present.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Quashes CBI Chargesheet Against Vanpic