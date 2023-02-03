AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Education Department

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take steps to deliver next year’s Vidya Kanuka Kits to all schools by the end of the present academic year while expediting works on the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu.

At a review meeting on school education held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said there should be constant review and monitoring of the programmes implemented in the education department for ensuring good quality and standards from Vidya Kanuka kits to syllabus to basic infrastructure to Gorumudda. The paper used in the textbooks also should be of high quality, he said.

There should be more seriousness in implementing subject-teacher concepts while special steps should be taken to train the students in English to help them face global level competitive examinations, he said, suggesting teachers also should be trained in English, if necessary, by having tie up with institutions like Cambridge and TOEFL. It would be better if students are trained in English writing and reading right from Class III onward, he opined.

He asked the officials to submit proposals on arranging digital learning methods to Intermediate students also similar to the way IFP display panels being provided to students of sixth class and above and TV screens being made available to students of classes below sixth.

Students should take the education seriously once they enter the Class VI and officials should guide them in this regard, he said, adding that IFP panels should be arranged as per the given schedule in all schools which have completed Nadu-Nedu first phase besides distributing Byju’s content-loaded tabs to 8th class students before the next academic year commences.

When officials said that students of YSR Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Chittoor districts have stood first, second and third in the use of tabs respectively, the Chief Minister told them to give feedback to the parents on the use of tabs by students.

Officials explained they would complete handing over of Vidya Kanuka Kits to all schools by the end of April and distributing them to students by the time schools are opened.

The officials further explained that eleven types of facilities were provided to 15, 715 schools under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu for which auditing has been completed. 23, 221 and 16, 968 schools would get a facelift in the second and third phases respectively, they said.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Advisor to Government (Education) A. Sambasiva Reddy, Principal Secretary (School education) Praveen Prakash, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Commissioner (School Education- Infrastructure) Katamanneni Bhaskar, Commissioner (Intermediate Education) M.V. Seshagiri Babu, Mid-day Meals Director Nidhi Meena, APEWIDC MD CS Diwan Reddy, Nadu-Nedu Director (Technical) Manohar Reddy were among those present in the review meeting.

