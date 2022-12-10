AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Cyclone Situation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to take all measures to tackle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm Mandous.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with the officials to take stock of the situation in various districts on Saturday. He asked officials to pay special attention to the affected areas witnessing heavy rainfall.

In particular, the collectors of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamaya districts have been advised to be constantly vigilant and take appropriate action. He directed the officials to open the rehabilitation centres if required and ensure all necessary support to the people.

Also Read: Cyclone Mandous Likely to Weaken into Depression by Noon