AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Comprehensive Land Survey

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a key decision of continuing the tribunals that were set up to resolve the land disputes even after the completion of Comprehensive Land Survey (CLS) and directed the officials to establish a tribunal in every mandal across the State on a permanent basis.

Reviewing the CLS scheme here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasized on building proper mechanisms to resolve land disputes, which may arise during the survey and ordered officials to keep in place mobile tribunal units. He instructed the authorities to focus on bringing the best system for resolving the land disputes, which would benefit people in getting legal rights at the earliest. He told the officials to classify the land disputes with the government and personal disputes and mention them in the list of survey numbers, to easily identify whether the land is legally clear or not.

Further, the Chief Minister stressed on ensuring proper quality and standards in the survey process and told the authorities to adopt the same in the settlement of land disputes. He said that third-party supervision must be there on the appeals for a transparent process to avoid causing loss for the claimant and would be helpful to take action against the staff who commit mistakes. He stated that a survey should be done if any person applies for it and asked the officials to take action if the survey is not done within the stipulated time.

In this regard, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to increase the monthly targets for aerial flying and drone flying in the survey and told them to expedite the survey in municipalities and corporations. The officials explained to him that they are covering 1000 villages per month and complete the entire survey by September 2023.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to seek support from renowned legal firms in the comprehensive survey for resolving critical issues and better output. He directed them to roll out the registration services in village and ward secretariats by the time the survey completes and told them to keep dummy documents available for people in creating awareness on the registration process. Also, he asked the officials to display the ACB toll-free number through posters and holdings in all government offices.

Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G Sai Prasad, Municipal and Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Revenue Department Special CS Rajat Bhargava, Village and Ward Secretariats Special CS Ajay Jain, Commissioner of Survey Settlements and Land Records Siddharth Jain, CCLA Secretary Ahmed Babu, Director of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Praveen Kumar and other officials were present.

