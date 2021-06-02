AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Comprehensive Land Survey

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Raksha Survey programme and directed the officials to complete the comprehensive land survey in the state by June 2023.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the works of Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Raksha Survey programme are running at a slow pace due to the prevailing COVID situation and instructed the officials to expedite the works and complete them in the stipulated time. He said regular review meetings should be conducted on the progress of implementation of the programme and added that officials should work with dedication and coordination to complete the project. He said to ensure no problems arise to the survey in remote areas and forest areas and added to make alternative arrangements as there will be signal problems at these locations.

The Chief Minister said the registration process should be continued in Secretariats. He directed the officials to expedite comprehensive land survey in urban areas and arrange all the required facilities for it. He said once the survey is completed, clear titles will be given and there will not be chance for land disputes.

He said Village / Ward Secretariats should be prepared to provide all types of services to the people and added to ensure all types of certificates including birth and death certificates will be provided to them in Village/ Ward secretariats. He said training programme manuals of staff should be made available in digital format so that they can download them anytime and clear their doubts. He said user manual and frequently asked questions should be made available to staff in digital format. He said all the training activities of secretariat's staff should be made available in digital format and a digital library should be made available.

The officials said they have set up 70 base stations till now and they are working with complete accuracy. They said they will set up more ground stations with the help of the Survey of India and also use drones as many as needed. The pilot project of the survey has almost completed and it will be conducted in 4,800 villages in the first phase. They said they will complete the comprehensive land survey in those villages and purification of records will be done from December 2020 to March 2021 and then the draft will be printed.

Regarding land survey in Urban local bodies, the officials of the municipal department informed the Chief Minister that they have started the survey at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district. They said the survey will be conducted in 41 towns and cities in phase 1 from June 2021 to January 2022, phase 2 will begin in February 2022 in 42 towns and cities and will be completed by October 2022 and phase 3 will begin in November 2022 in 41 towns and cities and will be completed by April 2023.

Deputy Chief Minister ( Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav, Finance Principal Secretary S.S Rawat, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usha Rani, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, Revenue ( Survey, Settlements and Land Records) Commissioner Siddarth Jain, IG Stamps and Registrations M V V Seshagiri Babu and other officials were present.

