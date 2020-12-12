AP CM YS Jagan To Review Polavaram Project Site On Dec 14

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Polavaram project site on Monday to take stock of the progress of works. According to the reports, CM YS Jagan will reach Polavaram on 14th December at 10.30 am and he will return to his residence at Thadepalli at 2.25 pm. Later, he will conduct a review meeting with the officials at the project site.

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav along with state Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday. Anil Kumar said that that Gajendra Kumar Shekhawat is going to visit the Polavaram project to inspect the work. He further added the YSRCP government is struggling hard to undo the mistakes committed by the TDP government in the guise of special package. He also said that they have submitted the letter given by the Chief Minister to the Union Minister and urged him to revise the project cost as soon as possible.

Anil Kumar also said that “Shekhawat responded positively to include the drinking water component in the project cost as per Clause 14 of the Act. Earlier, Naidu had also agreed to complete the project without taking the water component support from centre."

The previous TDP government had promised to complete the project by December 2019 but it couldn't. After YSRCP coming to power, the cancellation of existing contracts took place. With the reverse tendering process, AP government saved crores of public money. A few cases of irregularities have been reported and these cases are being addressed by the state government independently.