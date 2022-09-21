AP CM YS Jagan Remembers Gurajada Appa Rao On His Birth Anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered Gurajada Venkata Apparao on the account of the Indian poet's birth anniversary. He said that Gurjada's patriotic song, "Desamunu Preminchumanna" is still echoing in the minds of every Andhra citizen. He took to his Twitter and shared a tweet. Here is the tweet.

Gurajada Venkata Apparao was an Indian playwright, dramatist, poet, and writer known for his works in Telugu theatre. He wrote the famous play Kanyasulkam in 1892, which is considered the greatest play in the Telugu language. Gurajada Appa Rao, one of the pioneers of Indian theatre, holds the titles Kavisekhara and Abyudaya Kavitha Pithamahudu. He also scripted the famous Telugu patriotic song "Desamunu Preminchumanna".

