AP CM YS Jagan Remembers Babu Jagjivan Ram on His 115th Birth Anniversary

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid homage to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary and said he dedicated his life for the welfare of people.

Jagjivan Ram was one the tallest Dalit leader who had concern for the poor and fought for the rights of downtrodden people. He was a parliamentarian for a record 50 years and believed in a society where people are not divided into an upper and lower strata.

Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted, "Babu Jagjivan was a freedom fighter. He dedicated his life for the people. His entire political career as a parliamentarian and Deputy Prime Minister are remarkable. I pay tribute to him on his birth anniversary."