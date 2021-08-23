AP CM YS Jagan Remembers Andhra Kesari Prakasm Pantulu On His 150 Birth Anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to the freedom fighter and the first chief minister of the new Andhra state created by the partition of Madras state along linguistic lines, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his 150th birth anniversary. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

తెలుగువారి తెగువకు నిలువెత్తు నిదర్శనం ఆంధ్రకేసరి టంగుటూరి ప్రకాశం పంతులు. ప్రముఖ స్వాతంత్ర్య సమరయోధులు, ఆంధ్రరాష్ట్ర తొలి ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఆంధ్ర‌కేస‌రి ప్రకాశం పంతులు గారి 150వ జ‌యంతి సంద‌ర్భంగా వారికి ఘన నివాళి. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 23, 2021

Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu was born into a Telugu-speaking Niyogi Brahmin family of Subbamma and Gopalakrishnayya in the village of Vinodarayunipalem, 26 kms away from Ongole, Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh.

Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu completed his barrister course with a certificate of honour in London. After that, he relocated to Madras High Court. He was one of the only Telugu barristers to be successful and dealt with civil and criminal cases. Prakasam ran a national school and a Khadi production centre. He was elected the general secretary of the Congress Party in December 1921 at the Ahmedabad session. In 1946, after the Congress' victory in elections in Madras Presidency, Prakasam became the Prime minister on 30 April 1946. On 1 October 1953, the state of Andhra was created and Prakasam was the unanimous choice for Chief Minister of the new state.