AP CM YS Jagan Relieves Telangana Native Staff

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accorded permission to relieve 711 employees who hail from Telangana and are presently working in AP Government to return to Telangana.

A delegation of AP Government Telangana Native Employees has called on the Chief Minister at the camp office here on Thursday and requested the latter to relieve them from the services of Andhra Pradesh so that they can join duty in Telangana.

The Chief Minister agreed to their request and extended best wishes.

Earlier, YSJagan had mentioned the issue at a meeting of the chief ministers of the two states, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responded positively and sent the file from Telangana to AP.

The AP Chief Minister directed General Administration Department officials to immediately clear the transfer file of employees and send it to Telangana. The Telangana-origin employees working in the AP Secretariat and other departments were facing many hardships after their allocation to AP taking a toll on their salaries. These employees were allotted to AP due to the reverse order of seniority as per the guidelines then.

The employees were overjoyed that AP CM YS Jagan had given the go-ahead for their transfer to their native state and thanked him for his efforts to relive them.

Also Read: APSSDC Recruitment 2021 ISUZU Motors, Check Notification, How To Apply, Job Profile, Eligibility