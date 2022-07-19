AP CM YS Jagan Releases Rs 137 Crore For Pending Welfare Schemes Beneficiaries

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.137 crore to about 3.39 lakh beneficiaries who missed out the benefits of various welfare schemes on Tuesday.

The people, who failed to get the benefit under welfare schemes despite having eligibility due to various reasons during the regular release of funds, are being brought under the beneficiary bracket.

This is decision was taken by the Chief Minister to cover all the eligible beneficiaries without leaving a single person out of the beneficiary list. The state government has been implementing the welfare schemes with a regular calendar by granting financial assistance to the poor and economically backward sections on specific dates.

Officials were told to be generous and flexible in granting the benefits to the eligible even if someone misses the assistance during the regular schedule.

All such people have been advised to file their applications in the nearest village/ward secretariats which would be scrutinized by the field officials. The applications received between December-May would be finalized in June and financial assistance would be granted in July.

Similarly, the applications received between June-November would be finalized in December and granted the benefit by January, he said. The Chief Minister also approved the release of new pensions to about 2.99 lakh people under the YSR Pension Kanuka, with an additional cost of Rs 935 crore. The Chief Minister also released 7,051 rice cards. With this total number of cards granted so far is now at 1,45,47,036 in the state. Also 3,035 Arogyasri cards to the eligible poor were given and with this the government so far has distributed 1,41,12,752 cards.

The Chief Minister once again made it clear that the YSRCP government's intention was to provide the benefits of the welfare schemes to all the deserving people in a fair and transparent manner, without any scope of corruption, regardless of caste, or religion, class, or party. YS Jagan directed the concerned ministers and officials to explain to the people the difference between the previous government's regime and the current welfare regime and that it was necessary for them to know the distinction, he said.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Pitches to Lead Door-to-Door Campaign with Commitment