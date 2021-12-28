AP CM YS Jagan Releases Rs 703 Crore To Beneficiaries Pending Under Various Schemes

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed Rs 703 crore to 9,30,809 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which were pending under various schemes on Tuesday. The Chief Minister directly deposited the amount in their accounts with a click of the button in an event held at the CM Camp Office.

The welfare schemes where the eligible beneficiaries missed out for any reason included the YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara, YSR Sunna Vaddi (for women), YSR Sunna Vaddi for farm loans, YSR Ryhthu Bharosa(2nd Installment), Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, YSR Kapu Nestham, YST Vahana Mithra, YSR Matsyakaraka Bharosa, YSR Nethanna Nestham, and the 90 Days house site pattas.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Commissioner Of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Agriculture Department Special CS Poonam Malakondayya, Municipal and Urban Development Special S Anantaramu, Housing Special CS Ajay Jain, R&B Chief Secretary MT Krishnababu, Social Welfare Chief Secretary K Sunita, Village and Ward Secretariats Commissioner Shan Mohan, Minority Welfare Special Secretary Gandham Chandradu, MEPMA MD Vijayalakshmi, Stree Nidhi MD Nancharaya and others were present for the event.

