AP CM YS Jagan Releases Rs. 694 crores for Vidya Deevena

Madanapalle ( Annamayya dist.): Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.694 crores as fee reimbursement for the July-September 2022 quarter benefiting 11.02 lakh students by pressing the button here on Wednesday.

The amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the mothers of students.

The day’s disbursal takes the total amount released so far under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme to Rs. 12,401crores which includes the arrears of Rs.1778 crores kept pending by the previous TDP regime from the year 2017.

Addressing a huge public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the direct credit of fees reimbursement into the bank accounts of students’ mothers will empower them to question the college managements on the quality of education provided to students.

While the students faced a pathetic situation during the TDP rule that kept pending an amount of Rs.1778 crores towards fee reimbursement for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19, he said the YSRCP Government has been striving hard to change the shape of educational sector by implementing Jagananna Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Goru Mudda and Nadu-Nedu programs besides the Jagananna Vidya Deevena for which a whopping Rs.54,908crore was already spent so far.

Recalling how the TDP Government diluted the fees reimbursement scheme introduced by his father and former Chief Minister Y.S.

Rajaskehara Reddy, he referred to the series of complaints received from students during his Padayatra and observed that the scheme was transformed as Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme after YSRCP came to power.

Asking people to judge his governance by using the yardstick of the welfare benefits they have received, he urged them not to believe the false propaganda unleashed by the TDP and its friendly media.

The gang of four, comprising Chandrababu, his foster son, and his friendly media had pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the people to see the difference between the YSRCP government which stands for accountability and considers its party’s manifesto as Holy Book and TDP rule which totally neglected agriculture, education, welfare of women, minorities and the downtrodden while pretending otherwise.

He said the Government is fighting with demons to implement its welfare programmes.

Appealing to the people to bless him to serve them more, he said his Government has already fulfilled 98 per cent of its promises. He exhorted the students to have good education and become top-notch professionals saying the Government is ready to extend the required financial support to any number of students in each and every family as the Government considers expenditure on education as Investment for future. Education is the only asset that we pass on to the next generation, he said.

In response to the appeal of the Madanapalle MLA Mohammed Nawaz Basha, he granted Rs. 5 crores for the construction of Tippu Sultan Masjid, Rs. 30 crores for construction of CC Roads and drainages, Rs. 14 crores for expediting the construction of the three R and B bridges and Rs.7.30crores for constructing a bridge over Bahuda River.

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and MLA Mohammed Nawaz Basha, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy were among those who participated in the programme.

