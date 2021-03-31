AP CM YS Jagan Releases Rs 254 Crore YSR Bima Insurance Amount To Beneficiaries

TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday handed over Rs. 254 crore financial assistance under the YSR Bima( Insurance ) scheme to families who have lost a head of household due to any unforeseen disaster. The Chief Minister at the Camp Office in Tadepalli deposited the cash directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries at the press of a button.

To support poor families who have lost the head of the household despite not being covered under the YSR Bima scheme, the Andhra Pradesh State government has taken a vital decision to qualify such people under the YSR Bima insurance scheme.

The AP Government will pay the premium to ensure that even these families who are unable to apply for the scheme as per the regulations. This is slated to provide security to a total of 12,039 families.

Speaking during the event the Chief Minister said, "We are treating 12,039 families with a humanitarian perspective," Despite the eligibility, families who are not registered with the banks are welcome. We are giving free insurance to 1.41 crore families at an annual cost of Rs 510 crore. He said the state government was paying the insurance premium without the help of the Centre.

YS Jagan said that the previous group insurance had also been removed and the insurance facility was provided only to those who have a personal account. The CM, who has opened 61 lakh new accounts through volunteers, said the state government has stepped in to help the families.

Unlike in the past, though does not have a 50 per cent stake from PMJJBY, PMSBY the scheme is being fully implemented by the state government. The AP Government is disbursing Rs 2 lakh for natural death, Rs 5 lakh for accidental death or permanent disability (18-50 years), Rs 3 lakh (51-70 years) insurance, and Rs 1.5 lakh for partial permanent disability insurance.

