AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday dedicated the new land records pertaining to 29,563 acres of land, which were re-surveyed after 100 years under YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Pathakam. The records of these 21,404 landholdings were prepared after settling 3,304 objections. He also started the property registration services in 37 villages from the CM Camp office in Tadepalli, Guntur district. The land registrations will now commence in 37 villages, where the land resurvey has been completed. The land resurveys across the State is expected to be completed by June 2023, in a phased manner.

Also Read: Process Land Registrations, Mutations At Village Secretariats: AP CM YS Jagan

Speaking at the inaugural function of real estate registration‌ services on Tuesday, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that for the first time in the country, the land survey has been completed in 51 villages in the first phase of a comprehensive land survey in a highly scientific manner.

The survey is expected to be completed by December 2022 in 11,501 villages. "We are also launching registration programs in 37 villages from today," he said. A comprehensive survey would be conducted without any controversy in the future. You can register your assets as they are given in your village records. There have been complaints of tampering with the land records. There was not much benefit by issuing pattadar passbooks as expected. There are no definite boundaries or rights to land and only 90 percent of the cases are related to civil disputes. Disputes related to land can be checked if the lands are specifically marked in a scientific manner. Duplication of land records can be avoided if everyone is given identification numbers, the Chief Minister said.

Also Watch: AP CM YS Jagan Speaking During Launch Of YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam

The entire process of the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku was taken up at the cost of Rs 1,000 crore engaging as many as 4,5000 survey teams, 70 core base stations, 2,000 rovers and using the latest geo-tagging and geo-satellite mapping technologies. Under the single window scheme, land documents with government guarantees will be issued after re-survey, making land transactions and getting bank loans on the lands easier. To avoid duplication and prevent manipulation of records, free survey stones will be installed detailing the boundaries of the landholdings.

Also Read: CM Releases AP Diary