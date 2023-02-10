AP CM YS Jagan To Release Rs 38.18 Crore Under YSR Kalyanamasthu, YSR Shaadi Tohfa

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse the third tranche of the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shadi Tofa schemes, for SC, ST, BC, disabled, and families of construction workers and Muslim minorities respectively.

The Chief Minister will release the fund amount of Rs 38.18 Crore to 4,536 eligible beneficiaries with the click of a button in an event held at the CM Camp Office on Friday.

YSR Kalyanamasthu is for girls belonging to SC, ST, BC, minorities, and differently-abled families and YSR Shadi Tohfa is for Muslim minority girls.

Those who got married last year between October and December 2022 are eligible for this scheme in the third tranche. The bride and bridegroom should have passed the tenth class and the age eligibility is 18 years for a bride and 21 years for the bridegroom to avail of this benefit.

The beneficiaries for the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shadi Tohfa are selected through village and ward secretariats on a saturation basis and in a transparent manner.