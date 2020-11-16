AP CM YS Jagan To Release Pending Zero Interest Amount To Farmers On November 17

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the pending zero interest amount will be released by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 17th.

The Minister said that “The Finance Ministry has given its nod to release the pending ‘zero interest’ amount to the farmers. The Chief Minister will release the amount on November 17, which will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of the farmers who have already paid the interest to the banks on the crop loan availed."

He further added that “The government has made a promise to the farmers to reimburse the amount for the pending period beginning from 2014 Kharif."

He also said that, “Input subsidy of Rs. 510 crore for Kharif-2019 will also be released on November 17. However, claims of just Rs. 205 crore have been received from the farmers by Sunday. More than 10.63 lakh farmers will get input subsidy for the season."

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is fulfilling his promises even in the midst of a severe financial crunch due to the Coronavirus lockdown. With the new developments, the farmers will be obviously elated. They will feel indebted to the chief minister and the AP government for helping them out with the reimbursement of the interest amount during this current critical time.