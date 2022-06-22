AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the third tranche of the Amma Vodi Scheme at an event held in the Srikakulam district on the 27th of this month. On the same day, he will lay the foundation stone for the Srikakulam-Amadalavalasa road expansion works into four lanes.

Ahead of the CM’s visit to the district, the CM's Program Coordinator, MLC Talashila Raghuram arrived in Srikakulam on Tuesday to review arrangements for the CM's visit. He and YSRCP District President Dharmana Krishnadas inspected the Kodi Rammurthy Stadium and Arts College premises. A public meeting will be held in Srikakulam on Monday morning at 11 am where the beneficiaries of the Amma Vodi scheme will be attending the event where the third installment of the scheme will be held.

The Chief Minister is also slated to meet the beneficiaries of the Titli Cyclone and Vamsadhara Project who will be receiving compensation and they will thank the Chief Minister on the occasion.

