AP CM YS Jagan Rajahmundry Visit Itinerary 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Rajahmundry in East Godavari district on January 3, Tuesday.

The CM will participate in the pension distribution programme and interact with the beneficiaries.

YS Jagan will leave his official residence at Tadepalli at 11 am and reach Rajahmundry at 12 pm. He will interact with the YSR pension beneficiaries at a meeting organised at arts college and will address a public meeting.

He will leave Rajahmundry at 1.40 pm and reach Tadepalli at 2.40 pm.

Also Read: Amit Shah To Visit Kurnool On January 8