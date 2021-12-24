AP CM YS Jagan Pulivendula Visit Details

YSR KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting his native Kadapa district for three days starting from Thursday where he would be celebrating Christmas in his hometown at Pulivendula. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit YSR ghat at Idupulapaya on Friday morning and join his family in the Christmas prayer service. He will then move to Idupulapaya industrial estate where he will issue house site pattas to women beneficiaries. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Pulivendula. The chief minister will join the Christmas prayer service at Pulivendula on December 25 morning.

The Chief Minister will participate in a number of government programmes as part of the three-day visit where the inauguration of various development projects will be held in the Pulivendula constituency on Friday. He will then proceed to Jagananna Housing Colony in Pulivendula and address a public meeting there.

Details of AP CM YS Jagan Friday's visit to Pulivendula

-On Friday, from 9.10 am to 9.40 am, special prayers will be offered with family members at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya.

-He will participate in the prayers held at the YSR Guest House from 10 a.m. to 12.00 pm.

-He will reach APIIC lands in Pulivendula at 2 pm where he will lay the foundation stone for the Aditya Birla Industrial Development Unit at 2.10 pm.

-At 2.40 pm, YS Jagan will reach the Jagananna Housing Colony where he will participate in a public meeting after distributing house titles to the beneficiaries.

-He will inaugurate the Agricultural Market Yard opposite the Pulivendula TTD Kalyana Mandapam between 3.35 pm to 3.50 pm.

-The new model police station in Pulivendula will be inaugurated at 3.55 pm. and later at 4:15 pm the Andhra Aqua Hub will be inaugurated located on the Ambakapalle Road opposite Ranithopu Park.

-At 5.05 pm, the Chief Minister will have a meeting with the YSRCP leader for a brief period at the Idupulapaya helipad and then proceed to the YSR Guest House.

