AP CM YS Jagan Public Meeting in Pulivendula

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will set out to Kadapa district on a three-day visit starting from Thursday and launch various development projects. In his three-day tour, the Chief Minister will be taking part in various development projects in Gopavaram, Proddatur, Kopparthi, Idupulapaya, and Pulivendula. He will be addressing public meetings at Proddatur and Pulivendula.

On December 23, the Chief Minister will reach Proddatur and address a public meeting after participating in a few inaugurations. Later, he will lay a foundation stone for the Century Ply industry in Gopavaram and shall also lay the foundation for a new revenue division office in Badvel. He will also inaugurate the Arch of YSRC Kopparthi Mega Industrial Hub in the Kopparthi Industrial Area.

On December 24, the Chief Minister shall visit YSR Ghat and offer prayers. Later, he will lay the foundation stone for the Aditya Birla unit in Pulivendula Industrial Development Park, distribute house site pattas for beneficiaries in YSR Jagananna Housing Colony in Pulivendula. He would be addressing a public meeting in Pulivendula and inaugurating a couple of development projects like a model police station and aqua hub.

On December 25, he will attend Christmas prayers at CSI Church in Pulivendula and inaugurate a shopping complex in the town. On the same day, he will return to his residence in Tadepalle.

