AP CM YS Jagan Proposes Quality Audit of Schools

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Manabadi-Nadu Nedu works and directed the officials not to compromise on the quality of works and said quality auditing should be done on every work in all the schools.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to draw paintings on the buildings of the schools, which were being renovated, to look more attractive. He said the photos of schools before and after Nadu Nedu works should be displayed in schools after the completion of Nadu Nedu works so that the importance of the scheme could be understood and also the staff will get an idea on maintenance.

He said the works of painting, setting up smart TVs, wall artworks and other works should be completed by end of May. He said there should be no compromise over the quality of works and that's the reason parent committees are also formed. He said the officials should check on the quality of works in schools in May and June and a quality audit should be completed. He said the toilet maintenance system should be ready by the time schools reopen. He said teachers should be given the training to ensure the smooth functioning of English as the medium of instruction. He said Vidya Kanuka kits should be ready by the time schools reopen and English dictionaries should be made available in the kit. He said all the items being given in the Vidya Kanuka kit should be of good quality and the second phase of Nadu Nedu works should start once the schools reopen in July.

Exams

In regard to tenth and intermediate exams, the Chief Minister said the central government didn't announce any policy on tenth and intermediate exams and left the decision to the state government and added that while some states are conducting exams, other states have canceled them. He said the states which didn't conduct exams are promoting the students only with pass marks and questioned the future of those students.

He said the state government will be conducting tenth and intermediate exams only to benefit students. He said canceling exams would be an easy task for the government while conducting exams need more responsibility. Asserting that the state government is going to conduct exams only after considering the future of the students, the Chief Minister said every teacher should understand that. He appealed to the teachers to explain to the parents that their cooperation and support are needed for conducting exams. He instructed the teachers to conduct the exams following covid protocols.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Education Commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu, Sarwa Siksha Abhiyan Project Director Vetri Selvi, and other officials were present