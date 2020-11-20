AMARAVATI: Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy, the son of Tirupati MP For Balli Durga Prasad Rao’s who died recently, along with his mother Saralamma had called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Friday. Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who accompanied them, told media that the Chief Minister extended his support to the family of Durga Prasad Rao and promised MLC post to the son of the late MP as and when the opportunity comes in the legislative council, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy said the Chief Minister has stood by his family ever since his father died due to COVID-19. He said the Chief Minister has promised MLC post for him in the first vacant position that comes up in the legislative council and his family would be grateful to the Chief Minister for all his support. He said that he would strive hard for the victory of YSRCP in the upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls.