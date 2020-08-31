AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed his profound grief over the passing away of former president Pranab Mukherjee. He conveyed his heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a tweet, the AP CM described the departure of Mukherjee as a grave loss to the entire nation. The maturity and the deftness he displayed in resolving many a crises in his long, illustrious political career is worth emulating for everyone, he added. Hailing Pranab Mukherjee as a statesman who rendered yeomen services to the country as President and Union minister for a long time, he conveyed his sympathies to the family members of the veteran Congress leader.

The unfortunate demise of Shri Pranab Mukherjee is a tragic loss to the nation. His invaluable contributions to the nation's progress in over 5 decades of exemplary service will always be remembered with great pride. My thoughts & prayers are with the grieving family. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee’s Services Are Unparalleled: Governor Biswabhushan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan in his condolence message hailed Pranab Mukherjee’s services to the country as unmatched. There was a lot that he offered to the nation in his five-decades-long journey as a politician and statesman, the governor added.

Pranab’s reputation as a consensus achiever in the era of multi-party political system is a clear proof of his astute political skills and abilities, Biswabhushan said. He also recalled the departed veteran leader’s critical role in drafting several landmark legislations.